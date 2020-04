BOGOTA, April 24 (Reuters) - Colombia’s majority state-owned oil company Ecopetrol will issue up to $2 billion in bonds, the company said on Friday, and warned its first-quarter results will be negatively hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

Ecopetrol expects its first-quarter consolidated net income to fall by 52% to 65% compared to the year-earlier period, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Oliver Griffin)