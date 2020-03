BOGOTA, March 17 (Reuters) - Colombia’s majority state-owned oil company Ecopetrol has cut its planned investment for 2020 by $1.2 billion amid the outbreak of coronavirus and the increase in global crude supply, the company said Tuesday.

The oil and gas company now sees its 2020 investment at between $3.3 billion and $4.3 billion. (Reporting by Oliver Griffin; editing by Jason Neely)