BOGOTA, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Ecopetrol, Colombia’s state-run oil company, said on Tuesday its net profit in 2018 was 11.55 trillion pesos ($3.72 billion), 74.6 percent higher than in 2017.

Fourth-quarter net profit fell to 2.64 trillion pesos, down 22.8 percent from the same period in 2017, the company said. (Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb; editing by Diane Craft)