BOGOTA, May 11 (Reuters) - Colombia’s majority state-owned oil company Ecopetrol on Monday reported a 95% fall in first quarter net profit, which came in at 133 billion pesos ($34.3 million), following a sharp drop in global oil prices.

The oil company reported a net profit of 2.745 trillion pesos in the year-earlier period.

$1 = 3,882.27 pesos