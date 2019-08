BOGOTA, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Colombia’s state-run oil company Ecopetrol said on Monday its second quarter net profit was 3.48 trillion pesos ($1.01 billion), 0.9 percent lower than during the same quarter last year.

Net profit in the first half rose 1.6% compared with the first half of 2018 to 6.23 trillion pesos, the company said in a statement to the country’s financial regulator.

$1 = 3,436.35 Colombian pesos Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb Editing by Tom Brown