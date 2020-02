BOGOTA, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Colombia’s state-run oil company Ecopetrol said on Tuesday its net profit in 2019 was 13.3 trillion pesos ($3.87 billion), up 14.7% on the previous year.

Fourth-quarter net profit rose sharply, by 51.5%, to 4 trillion pesos ($1.16 bln) the company said in a filing to the country’s financial regulator.

$1 = 3,431.60 Colombian pesos