WASHINGTON, April 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department expects to bring additional charges against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, but it was not clear what those charges would be or when they would be filed, CNN reported on Thursday, citing unidentified sources.

Reuters was not immediately available to confirm the report but a Justice Department official said no additional charges would be filed on Thursday. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Tim Ahmann)