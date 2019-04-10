Julian Assange being spied on in Ecuadorean embassy, WikiLeaks says

LONDON, April 10 (Reuters) - WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has been the subject of a sophisticated spying operation in the Ecuadorean embassy where he has been holed up since 2012, the group said on Wednesday.

“Wikileaks has uncovered an extensive spying operation against Julian Assange within the Ecuadorean embassy,” Kristinn Hrafnsson, WikiLeaks editor-in-chief said, adding that Assange’s “eviction” from the embassy could happen at any time.

Hrafnsson did not immediately give evidence for his claims. Reuters was unable to independently verify the allegations.

“We know that there was a request to hand over visitor’s logs from the embassy and video recordings from within the security cameras in the embassy,” Hrafnsson said, adding that he assumed the information had been handed over to the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Assange is a hero to some for exposing what supporters cast as government abuse of power and for championing free speech, but to others he is a rebel who has undermined the security of the United States. (Reporting by Andrew MacAskill and Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)