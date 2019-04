MADRID, April 11 (Reuters) - Wikileaks founder Julian Assange may risk torture if he is extradited to the United States, one of his lawyers said in Madrid on Thursday, following Assange’s arrest in London.

The arguments given for ending Assange’s nearly seven-year stay under asylum in Ecuador’s London embassy were false, and an extradition process would now start, lawyer Baltasar Garzon told reporters. (Reporting by Sabela Ojea, writing by Isla Binnie; Editing by Hugh Lawson)