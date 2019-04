LONDON, April 11 (Reuters) - Wikileaks founder Julian Assange was pictured in the back of a van leaving a London police station in handcuffs with his thumb up, after being arrested on Thursday, a Reuters photograph showed.

Assange is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court. (Reporting by Peter Nicholls and Henry Nicholls; writing Costas Pitas; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)