Trump says he does not have opinion on Assange's arrest

WASHINGTON, April 11 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he did not have an opinion about the arrest of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, who faces the prospect of extradition to the United States over the publishing of secret official information.

British police arrested Assange on Thursday after Ecuador withdrew its asylum that had allowed him to take refuge in the country’s embassy in London for seven years. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Makini Brice Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)