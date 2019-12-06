Noticias de Mercados
December 6, 2019 / 6:58 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 2 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Ecuador awards 20.2 mln barrel oil supply contract to Shell unit

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

(Adds details, context)

QUITO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Ecuador’s state-run oil company Petroecuador said on Friday it had awarded a unit of Royal Dutch Shell a contract to lift some 20.2 million barrels of Oriente-grade crude between 2020 and 2023.

Shell Western Supply and Trading beat out the other two bidders, Trafigura and Mitsubishi, by offering to pay a premium of 71 cents per barrel above the reference price for West Texas Intermediate crude. [nL1N28D191

Petroecuador expects the deal to bring in some $950 million. The Andean country produces some 545,000 barrels per day of crude. (Reporting by Alexandra Valencia Writing by Luc Cohen)

Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below