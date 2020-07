LISBON, July 6 (Reuters) - Portugal’s market regulator CMVM on Monday suspended trading in shares of utility EDP-Energias de Portugal and its subsidiary EDP Renovaveis after the chief executives of both firms were suspended from their duties.

In two separate statements, the market watchdog said it was waiting for the companies to disclose “relevant information to the market”. (Reporting by Catarina Demony and Sergio Goncalves, editing by Andrei Khalip)