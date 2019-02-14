UPDATE 2-Elliott proposes 'superior' plan for Portuguese utility EDP

* Proposes sale of Brazil operation, Iberian thermal holdings

* Says CTG bid is “stalled”, hindering EDP growth (Updates with more details)

By Sergio Goncalves and Axel Bugge

LISBON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Activist investor Elliott on Thursday challenged a bid by China Three Gorges for utility EDP-Energias de Portugal, saying it had a “superior” plan that included raising 7.6 billion euros from asset sales.

State-owned CTG, which is already EDP’s largest shareholder with a 23 percent stake, launched a 9 billion euro ($10.13 billion) bid for Portugal’s biggest company in May last year.

EDP’s board has rejected the 3.26 euros per share offer as too low.

Elliott said it had written to EDP’s board stating that “CTG’s bid in its current form is not in the best interests of EDP stakeholders and would ultimately leave EDP weaker.”

EDP declined to comment and CTG also had no comment.

Elliott’s plan to unlock value at EDP includes a sale of the utility’s majority controlled Brazilian operation, Iberian thermal holdings and minority stakes in Spanish and Portuguese networks.

Elliott said the divestments were “an opportunity to crystallise 7.6 billion euros of value,” allowing EDP to focus on high-return renewable energy assets and deleveraging.

Elliott said it represented a shareholding in EDP of 2.9 percent, making it one of the utility’s top ten shareholders.

“Over the course of several months we have devoted considerable time and resources to better understanding the challenges and opportunities facing EDP,” Elliott said.

“Our extensive research convinced us that EDP is an attractive company with substantial unrealised potential.”

Shares in EDP were 1.8 percent higher at 3.24 euros a share by 1040 GMT.

CTG’s bid proposal needs regulatory approval in a number of countries, including Brazil, the United States, Portugal and the European Union.

Portugal’s market regulator has said there are no signs EDP is preparing to abandon CTG’s offer despite the drawn out bid process. At the same time, sources have told Reuters that CTG has halted talks with EU regulators about the proposed bid.

Elliott said the bid was “stalled” and that this had had the “practical effect of hindering EDP’s progress, resulting in share price underperformance relative to industry peers.” ($1 = 0.8887 euros) (Reporting By Axel Bugge and Sergio Goncalves; Editing by Jane Merriman)