February 20, 2020 / 5:22 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 3 hours ago

EDP posts higher operating earnings, net profit slips on one-offs

LISBON, Feb 20 (Reuters) - EDP-Energias de Portugal’s recurring net profit rose 7% and pre-tax earnings rose 12% last year helped by good winds from its renewable energy division and strong results in Brazil although net profit slipped 1% to 512 million euros ($553 million) on a one-off provision.

EDP ​​said that conventional operations in Portugal had a loss of 98 million euros after a 18 million loss in 2018, “penalized by a continued adverse regulatory and fiscal context, which was exacerbated in 2019 by abnormally low hydro production”.

$1 = 0.9259 euros Reporting by Sergio Gonçalves, writing by Andrei Khalip

