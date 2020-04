BRASILIA, April 29 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-led power utility Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA said on Wednesday in a securities filing that its first quarter results will be announced on May 19 instead of May 11, as originally scheduled.

The company’s call to investors the following day has also been moved to May 20 at 2:30 p.m. (1730 GMT). (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Sandra Maler)