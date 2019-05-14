Brazil's Eletrobras plans sale of stakes in 45 cos in second half -CEO

SAO PAULO, May 14 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-controlled power holding company Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA plans to sell 45 stakes in companies, mostly windfarms, in the second half of the year, Chief Executive Officer Wilson Ferreira Jr. said on Tuesday.

In a conference call with analysts, Ferreira said the board is expected to approve the divestitures later this month. The stakes went unsold in an auction last year.

The executive said Eletrobras, as the company is known, will adopt a sales model similar to what state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA has been using. (Reporting by Luciano Costa; Editing by Dan Grebler)