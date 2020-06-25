Brazil's Eletrobras under investigation for potential fraud - filing

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 25 (Reuters) - Brazil’s power holding company Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA said federal police had launched a probe to investigate potential fraud at its subsidiary Eletronuclear, according to a securities filing.

Brazilian prosecutors and the federal police said in separate statements they are executing 18 search and seize warrants and 12 prison orders related to potential fraud, in a new phase of the Car Wash corruption investigation.

