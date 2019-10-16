Noticias de Mercados
October 16, 2019 / 11:28 AM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 28 minutes ago

Brazil's Eletrobras to spend up to $105 mln by laying off third-party workers at Furnas - filing

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

SAO PAULO, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run power firm Eletrobras said on Wednesday that laying off 1,041 third-party employees at its subsidiary Furnas Centrais Eletricas will cost up to 437 million reais ($104.59 million), under the terms of an agreement signed with public prosecutors and the workers union.

In a securities filing, the company added that the measure will generate cost savings of approximately 280 million reais per yer. ($1 = 4.1783 reais) (Reporting by Gabriela Mello, editing by Louise Heavens)

Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below