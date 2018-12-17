Eletrobras CEO says Ceal auction delayed to increase potential buyers

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The privatization auction of a unit of Brazilian state-run power holding company Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA was delayed to accommodate investors who needed more time to examine the unit, an executive said on Monday.

Many potential buyers had in the last week been requesting information about Ceal, as the unit is known, the CEO of Eletrobras, as the company is known, Wilson Ferreira Jr., said.

Earlier on Monday, Eletrobras delayed the auction, without saying why. With the new delay, Ceal, located in the Brazilian northeastern state of Alagoas, is scheduled to be auctioned off on Dec. 27.

Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Gram Slattery