Brazil's Eletrobras aims to raise capital in early 2020 -CEO

SAO PAULO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-run power company Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA aims to raise capital in early 2020, Chief Executive Wilson Ferreira said on Friday.

Eletrobras, as the company is known, should better define the model for capitalization at the end of February or beginning of March, Ferreira said at an event in Sao Paulo. Last month, Ferreira said that the company was discussing raising capital but hadn’t decided whether to do it through the privatization or another means. (Reporting by Luciano Costa Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)