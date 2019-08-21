Brazil's Eletrobras shares soar as Congress seen backing privatization push

BRASILIA, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Preferred shares of Brazil state-controlled power utility Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA rose over 12% to around 45 reais after House Speaker Rodrigo Maia said on Wednesday that Congress will renew efforts to privatize the company.

Speaking after a meeting with Brazil Economy Minister Paulo Guedes, Maia said it is important to consider that resources committed to Eletrobras are affecting investments in education, health and infrastructure projects. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres and Ana Mano Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)