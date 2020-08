SAO PAULO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian senator Eduardo Braga said on Tuesday the government will likely raise between 15 billion and 20 billion reais ($3.57 billion) with the privatization of state-run power company Eletrobras.

He added the Congress is close to reaching an agreement soon, which would pave the way for the company’s privatization, confirming what Reuters reported earlier on Monday.

$1 = 5.6064 reais