SAO PAULO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro will meet with the chief executive of state-controlled Centrais Eletrias Brasileiras SA, known as Eletrobras, on Thursday to discuss the company’s “potential privatization,” according to a securities filing late on Wednesday.

Right-wing Bolsonaro was elected last year on an economic platform that included aggressive pro-market reforms, including a privatization program.

