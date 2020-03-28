Brazilian power holding Eletrobras reports $2.1 bln net income in 2019

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian power holding Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA reported a net income of 10.7 billion reais ($2.1 billion) for 2019 thanks to increased revenues from electricity generation and completion of the sale of its distribution units.

This was lower than the previous year when Eletrobras’ net was boosted by positive non-recurring events such as the reversion of the impairment at its nuclear power subsidiary, Eletronuclear, in 2018.

Operational revenue rose to 27.7 billion reais in 2019 from 25.7 billion reais in 2018, with the start up of Mauá 3 power station by its unit in Amazonas state and the extension of generation concessions, Eletrobras said.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of cash generation known as EBITDA, increased 5% over the previous year to 13.2 billion reais.

Fourth-quarter net income fell 77% from a year earlier to 3.1 billion reais.

A 24% cut in its workforce through voluntary severance programs and reduced outsourcing at Furnas saved the company 1 billion reais in 2019, Eletrobras said.

Brazil’s largest utility said it ended 2019 with consolidated cash assets of 108 billion reais that will help it face future challenges. The company plans to propose distribution of 2.5 billion reais in dividends for the 2019.

Eletrobras Chief Executive Wilson Ferreira Junior will speak to shareholders and analysts about the company’s performance on Monday by conference call at 2:30 p.m. local time (1730GMT).

$1 = 5.1002 reais Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Steve Orlofsky