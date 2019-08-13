Brazil's state-run Eletrobras Q2 profit soars on sale of subsidiary

SAO PAULO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-controlled power company Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA said on Tuesday its second-quarter net income soared 305% compared with the same period a year ago, helped by the sale of its subsidiary Amazonas Energia.

Eletrobras, as the company is known, reported in a securities filing a quarterly net income of 5.561 billion reais ($1.40 billion), roughly in line with analysts’ estimates of 5.46 billion reais, Refinitiv data showed.

$1 = 3.9848 reais Reporting by Gabriela Mello; editing by Jason Neely