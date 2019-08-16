Eletrobras expects to get license this month for Roraima line

SAO PAULO, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run utility Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA expects to obtain the environmental license needed to start building the transmission line to Roraima state this month, the company’s chief executive officer, Wilson Ferreira Jr, said on Thursday.

The line will connect Roraima to the national grid, since it can no longer depend on power supplies from Venezuela and depends today on costly thermal generation. Because it crosses the reservation of the Waimiri Atroarian indigenous tribe, it has required licensing.

Speaking to reporters after an event with investors in Sao Paulo, Ferreira said the company will also need utilities regulator Aneel to approve a larger budget for building the 720-km (450-mile) line.

“We have to have a balancing of the budget, and the license, or else we will not get any financing,” he said.

The project is being carried out by a joint venture of Eletrobras and its energy sector holding company Alupar Investimentos SA, called Transnorte Energia.

