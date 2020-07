BRASILIA, July 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian renewable energy company Omega Geracao SA agreed to buy wind energy assets from Brazil’s Eletrobras for 1.5 billion reais ($290.98 million), the two companies said in securities filings on Thursday.

Omega will buy Eletrobras’ 78% stake in Santo Vitoria do Palmar complex and its 99.9% stakes the wind power assets Hermenegildo 1, 2, 3 and Chui. ($1 = 5.1550 reais) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Luciano Costa; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)