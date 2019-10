SAO PAULO, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian securities regulator CVM has approved Italian utility Enel’s tender offer to acquire all shares issued by power distribution firm Eletropaulo Metropolitana, the Brazilian company said in a filing late on Thursday.

Enel, which acquired Eletropaulo last year for around $1.5 billion, aims to purchase a remaining 4.1% stake to delist the company.

Reporting by Gabriela Mello; Editing by Susan Fenton