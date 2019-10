SAO PAULO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer on Thursday reported that its order backlog fell slightly to $16.2 billion in the third quarter from $16.9 billion in the previous three months.

Embraer delivered 44 planes in the quarter, compared with 39 a year ago. (Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun and Ana Mano Editing by David Goodman)