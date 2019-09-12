Noticias de Mercados
September 12, 2019

Brazil's Embraer expects "ramp up" in orders for largest new plane

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

SAO JOSE DOS CAMPOS, Brazil, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian plane maker Embraer says it expects a “significant ramp up” in orders in the coming months for its largest new generation jet, said John Slattery, the head of the company’s commercial plane division.

Slattery made his comments as Embraer delivered its first E195-E2 plane, which can seat almost 140 passengers, to Brazil airline Azul SA at its headquarters in Sao Jose dos Campos, an industrial city near Sao Paulo. (Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
