Embraer, WEG team up to build electric motor for planes -statement

SAO PAULO, May 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian electric engineering company WEG SA said on Wednesday it had signed an agreement with Brazil’s planemaker Embraer SA to develop new technology for electrical propulsion systems for aircraft.

It said in a statement that the first test flight for an innovative electric motor to be developed jointly by the companies is scheduled for 2020 using a single-engine EMB-203 Ipanema plane.

