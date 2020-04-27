Noticias de Mercados
April 27, 2020 / 8:37 PM / in an hour

Brazilian vice-president: Embraer should now look to China

BRASILIA, April 27 (Reuters) - Following the collapse of the Boeing Co takeover deal, Brazilian jetmaker Embraer SA should look to partner with China for its mid-range passenger plane unit, Brazil’s Vice President Hamilton Mourao said on Monday.

“It’s a blessing in disguise,” Mourao said online to clients of consultancy Arko Advice. He said the company would stay in Brazilian hands and can deliver a product that China needs as it expands its domestic airline sector. “It’s an inevitable marriage. We have the know-how, they have the demand.” (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Sandra Maler)

