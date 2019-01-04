REFILE-Brazil's Bolsonaro: worried Boeing could own all of Embraer's commercial division

(Refiles with Bolsonaro’s title in first paragraph)

BRASILIA, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Friday that he is concerned that a proposed sale of 80 percent of Embraer’s commercial aviation business to Boeing could lead to the U.S. planemaker ending up owning all of the division.

Bolsonaro’s statement, made to journalists after an Air Force event, is the strongest indication yet of concerns by the Brazilian government, which has to greenlight the deal, over the proposed tie-up. Bolsonaro and his aides had generally supported the deal in the past but had not discussed specifics. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle and Lisandra Paraguassu Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)