Embraer board OKs next steps on partnership with Boeing -filing

SAO PAULO, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA on Friday said its board has authorized the company to take steps toward implementing a proposed partnership with Boeing Co, after receiving consent from Brasilia.

Embraer’s board authorized management to sign the master transaction agreement related to the partnership on commercial aviation, as well as the contribution agreement to create the joint venture that will manage development of the KC-390 aircraft. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira)