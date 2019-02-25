Embraer to take 'appropriate measures' over blocked meeting

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Embraer SA will take “appropriate measures” to overturn a court decision that blocked an extraordinary general meeting scheduled for Tuesday regarding a tie-up with Boeing Co, the planemaker said in a securities filing.

On Friday, a judge issued an injunction blocking the meeting, at which shareholders will vote on whether to approve the terms of the deal. Several previous court injunctions have been overturned.

Reporting by Gram Slattery; editing by Jason Neely