BRASILIA, Dec 6 (Reuters) - A federal court in Sao Paulo issued a decision on Thursday blocking the proposed tie-up between planemakers Boeing Co and Embraer SA, according to a court document seen by Reuters.

The decision can be appealed. The companies announced in July that Brazilian planemaker Embraer would sell 80 percent of its commercial aviation business to Boeing. (Reporting by Ricardo Brito; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)