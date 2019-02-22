Brazil court suspends Embraer-Boeing tie-up negotiations -document

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 22 (Reuters) - A Brazilian federal court on Friday suspended negotiations for the tie-up of Brazilian aircraft maker Embraer SA and Boeing Co, according to a court document.

The court issued an injunction suspending a Embraer shareholders meeting scheduled for Feb. 26 that would vote on whether to approve the terms already agreed upon by the two companies. Neither Embraer nor Boeing immediately responded to requests for comment. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier Editing by Bill Berkrot)