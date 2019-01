SAO PAULO, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Brazil’s newly installed President Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday approved a tie-up between Brazil planemaker Embraer and Boeing.

Embraer will sell 80 percent of its commercial aviation business to Boeing in the deal. The government holds a so-called “golden share” in Embraer, a private company, that allows it to veto important business decisions. The deal must still be approved by shareholders. (Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; Editing by Sandra Maler)