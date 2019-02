SAO PAULO, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA on Tuesday approved a deal to sell 80 percent of the company’s commercial jet division to Boeing Co, a move that could reshape the global market for aircraft of up to 150 seats.

Boeing made its bid following a similar deal between Airbus SE and Canada’s Bomardier Inc, which saw the European planemaker take a majority stake in the C Series jets, which compete directly with Embraer. (Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun)