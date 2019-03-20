Boeing names leadership for new joint venture with Embraer

SAO PAULO, March 20 (Reuters) - Boeing Co on Wednesday named two executives to lead a new company to be created after a proposed $4.2 billion deal with Brazilian planemaker Embraer closes.

The new venture will have a President, B. Marc Allen, a Boeing executive, and a Chief Executive Officer, John Slattery, who currently heads the commercial aviation division at Embraer. Control of this division will be transferred to Boeing as part of the proposed transaction, which still needs to be approved by antitrust regulators around the world. (Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; Editing by Christian Plumb)