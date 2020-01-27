UPDATE 1-Brazil antitrust regulator gives nod to Boeing-Embraer deal

(Adds context)

BRASILIA, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Technical staff at Brazilian antitrust regulator Cade on Monday approved Boeing Co’s purchase of Embraer SA’s commercial aviation division without restrictions, according to a statement on the agency’s website.

Cade’s top administrative council could still call for a reconsideration of the case, putting the matter to a vote.

Boeing has offered to pay $4.2 billion for 80% of Embraer’s commercial jet division, which builds passenger jets in the 70- to 150-seat segment.

That puts it in direct competition with next-generation jets designed by Bombardier Inc and acquired by Europe’s Airbus SE, which rebranded them the A220 program.

The Boeing-Embraer deal is still under investigation pending regulatory approval in the European Union which has set an April 30 deadline to decide on the case. (Reporting by Ricardo Brito; Writing by Jake Spring; Editing by Sandra Maler and Marguerita Choy)