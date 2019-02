SAO PAULO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Embraer SA and partner firm Sierra Nevada Corp have received an order for 12 A-29 Super Tucano military aircraft from the Nigerian Air Force, a securities filing showed on Wednesday.

The customer will use the airplanes in tactical operations, the filing said.

The planes will be manufactured by Embraer in Jacksonville, Florida, and customized by Sierra Nevada at its Centennial plant in Colorado. (Reporting by Ana Mano; editing by Jason Neely)