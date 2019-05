SAO PAULO, May 15 (Reuters) - Brazil planemaker Embraer SA on Wednesday posted a $42.5 million first-quarter loss on lower deliveries and as it works through the separation costs involved in selling an 80 percent stake in its commercial aviation division to Boeing Co.

The loss widened from $37 million a year earlier and revenue fell 14.3%. (Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; editing by Jason Neely)