SAO PAULO, March 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer posted a loss of $18.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, according to a securities filing on Thursday.

The results missed the consensus estimate in a Refinitiv poll of six analysts, which forecast the planemaker would earn $8.4 million in the period.

