UPDATE 1-Embraer posts unexpected loss due to charge in executive jet division

(Recasts, adds details from earnings release)

By Marcelo Rochabrun

SAO PAULO, March 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer reported an unexpected loss of $18.1 million in the fourth quarter after an impairment charge and fewer deliveries hurt operating results in its executive jets segment, the company said on Thursday.

The results missed the consensus estimate in a Refinitiv poll of six analysts for the planemaker to earn $8.4 million in the period.

Embraer recognized a one-off $61.3 million impairment charge in the executive jets division in the fourth quarter, while also saying overall revenue across divisions fell by 3.5 percent to $1.67 billion in the period.

Overall in 2018, Embraer lost $178 million, compared to a profit of $264 million in 2017. Revenue last year fell to $5.1 billion, its lowest since at least 2014.

Embraer said it missed guidance for 2018 deliveries of executive jets, delivering 91 executive planes while it had targeted between 105 to 125. The company said global market conditions for executive jets continued to recover, albeit more slowly than expected.

Embraer shareholders approved in February the sale of 80 percent of the company’s commercial division to Boeing Co. for $4.2 billion. If the deal is approved by regulators, it will force the planemaker to rely mostly on its other businesses to turn a profit.

But even as it readies the transfer of the profitable division, Embraer has become more and more financially dependent on its commercial jets in recent quarters.

The commercial division accounted for 50 percent of Embraer’s revenue in the fourth quarter, up from 38 percent during the same period in 2017. (Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun and Ana Mano Editing by Bernadette Baum)