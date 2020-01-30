CORRECTED-SkyWest orders 20 old-generation Embraer jets as order for newer jets remains paused

(Corrects name of company to SkyWest throughout)

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA said on Thursday that U.S. regional carrier SkyWest Inc had signed a firm order for 20 E175 planes from the E1 generation, worth close to $1 billion, as an order for a newer, more efficient plane remains in limbo.

SkyWest ordered as many as 100 next-generation Embraer planes, known as the E2 line, but pilots in the United States have so far declined to fly it due to contract restrictions. Embraer has removed SkyWest’s order for the newer E175-E2 from its financial statements. (Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; Editing by Sandra Maler)