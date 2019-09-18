UPDATE 1-Workers at Brazil planemaker Embraer could begin strike on Monday -union

(Adds details about potential strike, Embraer declining to comment)

SAO PAULO, Sept 18 (Reuters) - The union representing workers at Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA said on Wednesday they had approved a strike that could start next Monday, amid what they described as stalled salary negotiations.

The union said it represents close to 8,000 workers at the planemaker’s headquarters in the industrial city of Sao Jose dos Campos but added that it did not know how many would participate in the strike. It said a strike could be averted if progress was made before Monday.

Embraer declined to comment.

Embraer is in the process of selling 80% of its largest division, which makes mid-sized passenger jets, to Boeing Co , and the deal will include transferring thousands of workers to the U.S. planemaker. (Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; editing by David Evans and Rosalba O’Brien)