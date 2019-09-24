UPDATE 1-Strike at Brazil's Embraer halts production at Sao Jose dos Campos plant - union

(Adds details from union statement)

SAO PAULO, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Workers at Brazilian planemaker Embraer started a strike on Tuesday that halted production at its plant in São José dos Campos, according to a statement from the metal workers’ union in the city.

Embraer, which agreed to sell a controlling stake in its commercial aircraft arm to Boeing Co., had no immediate comment on the labor action. The union’s statement said the strike would “last indefinitely.”

“This is the first stoppage at the factory in five years,” the statement said, referring to Embraer’s plant in São José dos Campos.

Workers are demanding a real-term salary increase - one that exceeds the rate of inflation - which they have not received over the past four years, the union said.

Embraer workers have rejected the company’s proposal to adjust salaries corresponding to inflation at the rate of 3.28%and are demanding a 6.37% pay rise, the union said. (Reporting by Paula Laier; Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by Bernadette Baum)