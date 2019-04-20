France's Engie is weighing a takeover of Emcor - Bloomberg

April 20 (Reuters) - French utility Engie SA is considering a takeover of Emcor Group Inc, as it seeks to expand in the U.S. market, Bloomberg said on Saturday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Engie is working with advisers to pursue a deal for the U.S.-based electrical and mechanical construction and facilities sevices firm, according to the report.

No final decision has been made and the French company may decide against the offer, Bloomberg said bloom.bg/2DqCyGL.

Earlier this month a consortium led by Engie won a bid for Petrobras’ TAG pipeline arm with an $8.6 billion offer, in a bid to boost the company’s presence in the fast-growing Brazil market.

Neither Engie nor Emcor immediately responded to Reuters’ request for comment. (Reporting by Sabahatjahan Contractor Editing by Alistair Bell)